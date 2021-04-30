Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MITO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

