State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $356.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

