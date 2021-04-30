State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,660 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 284,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

