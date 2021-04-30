State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,850 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

CPF opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

