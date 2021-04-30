State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PROG were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE:PRG opened at $50.87 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.