State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $519,000 Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Ambac Financial Group worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $794.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.