State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM opened at $26.21 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.