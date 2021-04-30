State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

