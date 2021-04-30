Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $118.00 at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

