Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

SBUX traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $113.63. 116,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.36.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

