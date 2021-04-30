Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

SBUX stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

