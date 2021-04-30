Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.97

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 57668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $5,074,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $245,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

