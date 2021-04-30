Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.97

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 57668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $5,074,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $245,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
