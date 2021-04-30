Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
HREEF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Stans Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.15.
Stans Energy Company Profile
