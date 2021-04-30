Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HREEF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Stans Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company that focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

