StakedZEN (STZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $14,462.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for about $120.19 or 0.00219433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.