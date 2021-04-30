St. Louis Trust Co Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,853,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,941. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.