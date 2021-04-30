S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

