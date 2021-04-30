SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.