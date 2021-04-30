SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,430.43

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,430.43 ($18.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($19.44). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02), with a volume of 2,521,339 shares changing hands.

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,433.38 ($18.73).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,459.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

