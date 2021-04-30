SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.