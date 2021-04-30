SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives $38.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

