SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Gap Up to $101.05

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.05, but opened at $106.05. SPS Commerce shares last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

