Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sprout Social in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16,277.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

