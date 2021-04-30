Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

SII stock opened at C$55.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.53.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

