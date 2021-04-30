SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Stephen P. Squinto Sells 201 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen P. Squinto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.