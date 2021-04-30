Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 6th

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

