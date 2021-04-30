Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SPXSF stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.50. 473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

