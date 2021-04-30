Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 33,668 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 77.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,668 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 10,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,951. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

