Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026839 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

