SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is McAdam LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McAdam LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 3.9% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 1.74% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

