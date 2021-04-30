Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

SDE opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.54. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.