Spaceswap Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

