SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 77,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,930. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

