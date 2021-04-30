S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.22. 15,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $393.55. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.