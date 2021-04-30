South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.