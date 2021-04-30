Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTBDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

