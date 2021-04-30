Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.55 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.