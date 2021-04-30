Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

SNAP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 720,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,179,307. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

