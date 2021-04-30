Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Down 77.0% in April

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the March 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,063,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Smokefree Innotec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Smokefree Innotec

Betta4U Brands Inc provides beverages and sift drinks in health and wellness space. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

