Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,568 ($20.49) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.49.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

