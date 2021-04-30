Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Presidio Property Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,913. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

