Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $122.79. 13,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

