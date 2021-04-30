Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in April

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

