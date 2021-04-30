Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,413,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,203,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 482,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,340. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

