Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.45. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,165. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

