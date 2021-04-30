Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SSD stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $114.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

