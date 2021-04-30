Simplex Trading LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $230.01.

