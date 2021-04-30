Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,316 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 362,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.