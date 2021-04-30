Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,398 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

