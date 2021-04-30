Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 2,896.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

