Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.